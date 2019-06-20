THE race to be the new leader of the Conservative Party is down to three, with home secretary Sajid Javid out of the race.

Boris Johnson topped a fourth poll of MPs with 157 votes, with Michael Gove overtaking Jeremy Hunt to take second place with 61 votes to Mr Hunt's 59.

Mr Javid came last, with 34 votes, and is out of the running.

Johnson: 157

Gove: 61

Hunt: 59

Javid: 34

MORE NEWS:

A further ballot will be held later today in which another candidate will be eliminated, reducing the field to two. The result is due after 6pm.

Postal ballots will then be sent to all Conservative Party members in the UK tomorrow, with the result expected to be declared in the week beginning Monday, July 22.