THIS is a clever retelling of the Romeo and Juliet story which owes much to contemporary concern with teenage mental health and social engineering.

The setting is an institution where it seems adults place where awkward teenagers, where they are kept apart by gender and given drugs to control them to presumably suppress any yearnings.

(Picture: Johan Persson)

The result is that when they are “off the leash” they go wild and do what teenagers would do in that situation, enjoy one another and, being a Matthew Bourne choreography, with no problems this mainly being physical.

Similarly, when out, two lovers to manage to get together, thanks to Nurse (here more of a slightly zany vicar/ figure).

The choreography is not only exquisite and romantic but sensual; when they kiss it lasts an age.

(Picture: Johan Persson)

The changes in characters from Shakespeare are many, including Tybalt being a sexual predator security guard but also with some form of mental health problem, whose death unhinges Juliet.

(Picture: Johan Persson)

To complicate matters Mercutio and Balthasar are gay so it is more difficult to keep them apart and the killing just as sad as the death of Romeo and Juliet.

In these roles, Ben Brown and Asher Rosenheim also captured the audience’s hearts with captivating performances.

The dance is both intricate and beautifully drawn, capturing the awkwardness, energy and fun of the young, the passion of physical love, all danced with elegance and artistry by a young cast.

(Picture: Johan Persson)

Andy Monaghan and Seren Williams in the title roles are just perfect for the doomed lovers, with Monaghan physically sliding into madness before our eyes and abused Juliet relentlessly heading for an ultimate self-harm.

(Picture: Johan Persson)

Prokofiev’s glorious 1935 score is delivered by a small orchestra, conducted by Dan Jackson, rearranged for this work, retains the wonder and power of the original.

Romeo and Juliet, by New Adventures, will be at Wales Millennium Centre until June 22.

Robin Burfield