FOLLOWING a number of thefts in the Torfaen area, Gwent Police would like to speak with a man from Cwmbran.

Officers are appealing for information to help find 32-year-old Nathan Mulligan.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact us by calling 101 quoting Log 210 9/4/19.

READ MORE:

"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org."