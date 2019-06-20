FOLLOWING a number of thefts in the Torfaen area, Gwent Police would like to speak with a man from Cwmbran.
Officers are appealing for information to help find 32-year-old Nathan Mulligan.
A spokesman said: "Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact us by calling 101 quoting Log 210 9/4/19.
"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org."