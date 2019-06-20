MORE than 1,000 superheroes and villains descended on St Cenydd Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 15, as part of the third annual Caerphilly Comic Con.

The event proved to be the most popular year to date, with around £2,500 raised by the estimated 1,300 attendees for Autism Directory.

The event is the brainchild of Caerphilly resident Vik Yadh, with the aim of having fun while raising money for local causes.

READ MORE:

Mr. Yadh said: “This year we wanted to promote being socially responsible and work with other likeminded businesses.

“We also worked in partnership with Menter Caerffili which enabled us to promote the Welsh language and culture in Wales.

“Over 2,300 pupils across 11 schools took part in the largest Welsh Schools Comic Art competition with the best pieces of work on display. Pupils also took part in the Welsh Schools Green Recycling Costume competition, making their own Welsh tradition superhero or green costume.”

Caerphilly Comic Con 2019 was officially opened by Caerphilly AM, Hefin David.

He said: “The Caerphilly Comic Con helps bring people together to raise vital funds for local charities.

“The Autism Directory is a charity particularly close to my heart, so I was particularly honoured to open the event this year.

“Many young people dressed up as their favourite superhero and had a great time on the day. The work and commitment that goes into arranging the Caerphilly Comic Con shouldn’t be underestimated, and I’d like to thank Vik and all the volunteers for the hours they put in to make the event a success”.

Mr Yadh has hinted at the 2020 Comic Con being bigger than ever as he plans to reach out to more communities to get the whole of Caerphilly County Borough involved.