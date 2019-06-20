A Pontypool business set up in reaction to Brexit, the UK driver shortage and the skills deficit in the transport sector, has employed 10 new staff.

Freight Logistics Solutions, of Pontypool, was established the day after the UK referendum result in June 2016.

After huge success over the past three years, and a move to a new HQ in January, recent account wins have supported the new appointments.

The business was the brain child of Ieuan Rosser, formerly managing director of outsourced labour company Smart Solutions. It was set up as a supply chain management/freight forwarding company to support UK manufacturers in the under-resourced freight transport sector.

Paul Cleverley, formerly head of digital marketing at a Gloucestershire marketing firm, and previously marketing director at Smart Solutions, has joined as marketing and communications director. He also joins the board.

He said: "The government’s advice to manufacturers during the Brexit process is to strike new relationships with supply chain managers and freight forwarders, to support them during the change in the European trading landscape. My job is to make sure FLS is one of their top choices when considering who to partner with."

Other appointments include Chris Williams, formerly of Sphere Recruitment, who has joined as associate finance director and Steve Anderson and Charly Spence, who are new regional managers of the client solutions team.

Joining the operations team is Vickie Dampier-Pearce, from Concordia and Helen Waite is the new commercial administrator.

Robyn Lewis, from Concordia, and Anthony Ford, from XPO, are joining the team as road transport planners.

Following successful completion of their apprenticeships Emily Edwards joins the finance team and Ben Jones has been made transport planner. They are the first to complete FLS’s own in-house logistics apprenticeship which they passed with flying colours.

Ieuan Rosser said: "We have just mobilised another five-year onsite logistics contract in South Wales with huge service quality improvements and cost savings for our new client. Certainly, increasing our outsourced contracts is where our business development is heavily focused."

He said: "Lots of manufacturers have long-running direct contracts with hauliers but we have found transport options are often restricted by the capacity of the hauliers.

"Resource and competitive costs are high while service levels are low. Brexit, in whatever shape, creates a whole additional set of logistical and administration challenges and clients need support to deal with them. FLS is arranging more than 3,000 shipments a month, buying in bulk from preferred suppliers and passing those savings onto our clients."