THE causes for homeless people becoming destitute and having to live on the streets vary- but what does unite them is wanting to use homeless pods so they can re-build their lives.

The two pods in Newport city centre - unveiled by charity Amazing Grace Spaces - have been hailed as "life-savers" for the support they have given to six rough sleepers.

The users of the pods have now successfully gone into sheltered accommodation.

Two rough sleepers have expressed a desire to use them soon.

Mark Williams has been homeless for seven years and said that four of his friends have used the pods.

He said: "Homelessness can be very lonely at times.

"I became homeless after losing my job.

"I always thought I would be stuck on the streets.

"We will want to a pod eventually to re-build our lives.

"Friends of mine have been in them and have persuaded me to use them. The pods are temporary and are a stepping stone to getting somewhere to live full time."

(Inside a pod)

Another Newport rough sleeper, who only goes by the name of Ross, hailed the pods for providing a "step up in life" to those in need.

"I became a rough sleeper after being kicked out of my parents' house," he said.

"The pods have helped people that I know.

"They give you a step up in life."

The pods - which cost between five to six thousand pounds each - give access to a bed, light, toilet and phone charger.

Charity Amazing Grace Spaces previously revealed their hopes to increase the number of pods by locating more sites "as soon as possible".

