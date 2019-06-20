A STREET food festival is all set to take over Brynmawr this weekend.

Brynmawr Street Food Festival is happening Market Square (in Brynmawr) on Saturday June 22 from 1pm to 8pm.

Numerous foodie favourites, from all over the UK, will be dishing up deliciousness including:

The Beefy Boys who have won numerous awards, including 'seventh best burger team worldwide' in the 2015 World Food Championships.

Dirty Bird Fried Chicken who have gained a reputation with their cheeky branding

Puckin’ Poutine serving up chips with some delicious toppings.

Little Dragon Pizza Van who pride themselves on authentic wood fired pizza.

Shelly’s The Welsh Shortbread Company offering a variety of handmade flavours.

Carini’s sharing scoops of freshly made ice-cream.

The Beer Box offering a selection of beers, gins, ciders, and Prosecco.

Miss Daisy’s Kitchen who specialise in Artisan jam, preserves, chutney and pickles.

This will be the third time the event has been hosted by Peter Morris, who owns Little Dragon Pizza Van, with help from Anne Baker of Miss Daisy’s Kitchen and Councillor Wayne Hodgins assisting with road closures.

Mr Morris said: “A few years back I was asked to help with Brynmawr and Blaina Festival, and there was a really big turnout.

“This is a separate event but, with the right support, Brynmawr Street Food Festival could become an annual event.

“It’s a great opportunity for members of the public to taste different foods from vendors they wouldn’t normally be able to try. We bring food to the town for the community."