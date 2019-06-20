TACKLING safety issues on a “dangerous” road in Monmouthshire should be made a priority by the local authority, say councillors.

More than 13,000 vehicles travel along the B4245, which runs through Caldicot, Rogiet, Magor and Undy, every day.

According to Councillor Tony Eason there were 59 casualties of road traffic accidents – including seven serious incidents – over a five-year period.

Previous assessments found the B4245 was not a “high risk” road, a point disputed by councillors at a meeting on Thursday.

A thorough traffic review was postponed until the outcome of the Welsh Government’s decision on the proposed M4 relief road, with the preferred black route including an interchange near Rogiet.

But with the scrapped motorway no longer “clouding the issue”, Cllr Easson has called for the review to be urgently brought forward.

“I’ve been pretty alarmed at some of the near misses that happen on the road, particularly pedestrians having to jump off the side of the road onto grass verges,” said the Labour councillor.

“I was also alarmed to see two youngsters, aged no more than 10 years old, riding the stretch between Rogiet and Magor. It concerns me to see youngsters that we’re not protecting.”

The debate prompted renewed calls for a pedestrian and cycle path between Rogiet and Magor, which has been a long-standing request of the council for several years.

Cllr Easson said an improved route could help commuters reach Severn Tunnel Junction railway station safely and without the need to drive.

Similar concerns were shared by the council’s leader, Councillor Peter Fox, who told members that used to cycle along the road on a regular basis.

The Conservative councillor disagreed with the assessment that the road was not unsafe, saying: “I used to be frightened to death cycling that stretch.

“I would dread to see young children feeling they’ve got to cycle down there.”

Lib Dem councillor Hazel Guppy added: “It’s still a dangerous route, and there are always children walking between Rogiet and Magor.”

The new path would have been funded if the relief road had gone ahead, according to information supplied to Councillor Jane Pratt by officers.

“The detailed traffic review will involve surveys identifying the routing makeup of traffic travelling the road,” added the cabinet member for infrastructure.

A motion asking the highways department to prioritise a road safety review was unanimously supported by councillors.