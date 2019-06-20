EITHER Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be the new prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party

A fifth ballot of Tory MPs this afternoon saw environment secretary Michael Gove knocked out of the race - by just two votes.

Full votes:

Boris Johnson: 160

Jeremy Hunt: 77

Michael Gove: 75

Ex-foreign secretary and mayor of London Mr Johnson has been clear favourite throughout the race, winning by far the most votes at every stage.

But the battle for second place has been more lively - Mr Hunt came second in the early stages, but he was overtaken by Mr Gove earlier today. But he was ultimately able to claw his way back into second place.

The field was reduced to three earlier today after Sajid Javid was eliminated.

Party members now have the final say on who comes out on top, with postal ballots sent out tomorrow.

A series of hustings will also be held around the UK where the two will face-off to win support from within the party.

Results are due to be announced on the week beginning Monday, July 22.