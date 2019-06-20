HEAVY traffic on the M4 westbound around Newport, with traffic reports suggesting it could be partly due to concert traffic.

Pink is due to play at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this evening.

Traffic in the capital is reportedly very heavy, but there is heavy westward traffic on the M4 through Newport, as far back as the Prince of Wales bridge.

Travel time from the Bristol side of the bridge to Junction 26 (Malpas Road) is 45 minutes, as of 6pm.

There is also heavy traffic in Newport – on the A48 near Liswerry, and around Tredegar Park.

MORE NEWS: