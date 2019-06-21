A MAN will stand trial accused of causing a woman serious injuries during an alleged sadomasochistic sex game.

Kane Elliott, aged 26, has denied two charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

The defendant, formerly of Pontnewydd Walk, Cwmbran, pleaded not guilty before a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He also denied another count of making threats to kill the complainant.

The prosecutor in the case was David Pugh and Elliott was defended by Nigel Fryer.

His trial was listed to start on October 28 and is due to last four to five days.

Elliott was remanded in custody by Judge Neil Bidder QC.