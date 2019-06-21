PATIENTS using Newport's newest health facility - the Rutherford Cancer Centre South Wales - have provided "very positive" feedback to inspectors about its staff and the services it provides.

The centre, at the city's Celtic Springs Business Park, is the first of a network being built in the UK by Proton Partners International, and in spring last year began providing proton beam therapy radiotherapy treatment for patients with difficult to treat cancers.

It also provides a range of other oncology services and standard radiotherapy treatments, and takes private and

patients.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) carried out an Ionising Radiation (Medical Exposure) Regulations Inspection in the centre's radiotherapy department last January, and a report of its findings has been published.

Inspectors reported that staff treated patients with "dignity, respect and kindness" and that the design of the department promoted patients' privacy.

Among the comments noted was one by a patient who described the centre as "excellent" and "probably the most professional medical organisation that I have had the pleasure to work with".

Patients also felt they were given sufficient information about the procedures they were to undergo.

Inspectors concluded that the care provided is timely, and that arrangements are in place to seek patients' feedback, and this is acted upon to improve their experience.

They were also assured that the relevant ionising radiation regulations are adhered to, and that effective systems of governance are in place.

The inspectors called for a review of written procedures to ensure they clearly demonstrate the arrangements in place to ensure compliance with the aforementioned regulations.

And they also raised a concern over incomplete training records for radiation oncologists, a matter which was highlighted for action, in terms of ensuring the records showed that these staff had completed the relevant training request, and that they were available to HIW on request.