A MAN is to stand trial at the end of October after he denied causing the death of a farmer at a Gwent supermarket car park.

Timothy Higgins, aged 22, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of 48-year-old Christopher Gadd.

The defendant had been due to go on trial next month but the case has been postponed with a new start date fixed for October 21 after a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The trial is expected to last eight days.

Higgins is alleged to have killed him at the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith on March 4.

He has also denied causing the death of Mr Gadd while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Higgins, who did not need to attend the hearing, has been granted conditional bail.