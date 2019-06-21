A GRIEVING mum has spoken out about the pain of losing her unborn son - two days before she was due to give birth.

Alysha Maguire's son Frankie was still born in February this year.

The loss devastated the family from Duffryn, Newport, who are now determined to raise awareness of the support available for people after such a tragic loss.

“Nobody should have to go through this, so it is important to raise awareness of the support which is out there," said Mrs Maguire.

“He was fine until two days before I gave birth."

(Alysha and Kyle Maguire are organising the fundraising events for Sands in memory of their son Frankie. Picture: Alysha Maguire)

After Frankie's death, mum-of-two Mrs Maguire and her husband Kyle relied on support from Sands - a charity which supports parents who have been affected by the death of a baby.

READ MORE:

The charity offer a 24 hour helpline for families who have experienced a still birth or neonatal death, and also create memory boxes for bereaved parents.

“Sands have been so helpful. You don’t realise how common it is until it happens to you.

“The support group has been so helpful. It is good to be able to talk with people that have been through the same thing as you.

"We also went to an event at St Woolos where we were able to light a candle for Frankie.”

Now the couple are determined to raise awareness of the charity and it's services - in an effort to give something back.

"Throwing myself into fundraising for Sands has helped me through this," said Mrs Maguire.

"It keeps me busy, and it helps to keep Frankie's memory alive."

(Raising money for the SANDS charity L-R Harley, 8, and Oakley, 3, Maguire with grandmother Susan Jones and mum Alysha Maguire. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The couple have organised a cake sale from 9am on Friday, June 21 at the Forest Centre at Tredegar Park School, before setting off on a one-mile fundraising walk at Tredegar Park at 2pm on Sunday, June 23.

“We want the event to be as family friendly as possible," explained Mrs Maguire. "That’s why we are only doing one mile.

"Hopefully we can get as many people as possible involved.”

Susan Jones, Mrs Maguire's mum, has been helping her daughter with her fundraising for Sands.

"What she went through was awful," said Mrs Jones. "I don't know how she coped.

"I wish I could have taken her pain away from her, but their was nothing we could do.

"She has been so strong and brave.

"This has been the toughest time of our lives, but the fundraising definitely helped her through this.

"It gives her focus, and she is now able to help other mothers who are going through the same things she had."

For more information, or to donate to Sands, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/alysha-maguire