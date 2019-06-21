A WOMAN has been arrested at Newport Railway Station on suspicion of being in possession of controlled drugs as police continue their fight against organised crime.

Gwent Police officers have confirmed they are targeting the station in a bid to crack down on human trafficking believed to be linked to county lines crime.

Through county lines, people from outside of Gwent are coming into the area to purchase and supply drugs.

As part of Operation Jigsaw, Gwent Police's fight against organised crime, officers were at the train station to counter this and help identify potential victims of human trafficking, who are being forced to commit crime and believed to be supplying illegal drugs to Gwent.

Detective Sergeant Mandi Venn, who is in charge of the Modern Day Slavery and the Human Trafficking Coordination Team within Gwent Police, said: "It is by no exception that rail networks are used to convey Class A drugs into and out of Gwent.

"Today's operation was conducted to primarily check on the welfare of individuals identified by the operation and to identify any criminality relating to Modern Day Slavery. The aim is to safeguard individuals should any disclosures be made. Today, we provided a heavy police presence as a reminder to individuals that we are watching them.

"We also arrested a woman from the Chepstow area on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs - she is currently in police custody. We will now continue with these operations as part of Operation Jigsaw - as we tackle Serious and Organised Crime in Gwent."

"Finally, I'd like to thank all those involved in today's operation - from Newport Neighbourhood Policing Teams, our Partner Agencies and Police Forces and Newport Railway Station - thank you."

Modern Day Slavery is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights.

It is the second fastest-growing criminal industry in the world next to drugs.

Modern slavery encompasses: slavery, human trafficking, forced labour, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude.

Traffickers and slave masters use whatever means they have at their disposal to coerce, deceive and force individuals into a life of abuse, servitude and inhumane treatment. A large number of active organised crime groups are involved in modern slavery but it is also committed by individual opportunistic perpetrators.