YOUNGSTERS will be racing in vehicles they have built themselves in an epic race this weekend.

South Wales Goblin Greenpower Race is taking place on Saturday, June 22, hosted by the charity Greenpower which uses electric car building, designing and racing to inspire students (9-25yrs) to take up STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects in school and – hopefully - careers.

The charity works with more than 700 teams throughout the UK, holding more than 35 regional events, including the Goblin Greenpower Race which will include pupils from St Julian’s Primary School, Newport.

Some of the entrants in last year's Goblin Greenpower race (Picture: Spacesuit Media)

Deputy Headteacher at St Julian’s Primary School, Luke Mansfield, said: “We’re always looking for ways to excite and engage our children in their learning.

“The children have absolutely loved building the karts and designing and making the bodywork. They’ve developed so many skills throughout the project and have learned so much about green-power and sustainable energy.

“Children have had the opportunity to apply their numeracy skills when creating graphs of time-trials to find the quickest driver, their literacy skills by writing letters to request sponsorship, their digital skills by designing race team logos and programming their own computer games, not to mention problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and STEM skills.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Intellectual Property Office and Tesco for supporting us with the project, and also to our teachers who are always going above and beyond to provide these experiences for our children.”

St Julian’s Primary School will enter three cars with others submitted by pupils from Clytha Primary School in Newport, Pontnewydd Primary School and Our Lady of the Angels Primary School, Cwmbran.

Greenpower is sponsored by the company Siemens, with the Goblin Greenpower race and Castle Combe races sponsored by engineering company Renishaw.

The Greenpower Goblin race will be held at the Renishaw site in Miskin on Saturday June 22.

Racing will be from around 11am to 3pm.

READ MORE:

Cars are ranked on a scoring system for each part of the event and the lowest score wins the day.

There are additional awards to be won at the event which count towards team’s overall score; teams which hand in a portfolio will get minus points which will help lower their score and increase their chances of winning.

Along with the portfolio award, children can win greenest bodywork, best bodywork, best presented team, and spirit of Greenpower.

St Julian's Primary School's Green Dragon car in last year's race (Picture: Spacesuit Media)

Last year, St Julian’s Primary School won the prize for ‘best bodywork’ with their Green Dragon car.