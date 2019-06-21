EIGHT Caerphilly men and one woman have been sentenced for their roles in dealing cannabis through out the county borough.

All nine appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday, June 14 and were found guilty of illegal drug supply.

Michael Mordecai, Steffan Mordecai, Kelly Mordecai, Matthew Curtis, Christopher Morgan, Nicholas Hewer, Lewis Rogers, Cameron Jones and Joshua Gale were all arrested on Friday, April 20, last year following police raids as part of Operation Toucan.

Michael Mordecai was given three years and four months jail time for conspiracy to produce cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and for production of cannabis.

Curtis was given the same jail time for conspiracy to supply and produce cannabis.

Morgan has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Hewer, Rogers, Jones and Steffan Mordecai were given 2 years in prison, suspended for 18 months and 100 hours unpaid work for conspiracy to supply and produce cannabis.

Kelly Mordecai received the same sentence for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Gale was given one year in prison, suspended for eight months and 100 hours unpaid work for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Gwent Police's PC Michael Coles, led the investigation.

He said: “We are pleased with the sentences given today to these individuals and we hope it send a clear message to those involved in serious and organised crime that we are taking action and those found guilty, can expect to be caught and receive lengthy prison sentences.

"I’d say to them, our work will continue and next time, we could be coming to your door.

“Action like this is just one aspect of a much larger fight to tackle serious and organised crime in Gwent and we are dismantling these organised crime groups piece by piece.

“I’d like to thank our local communities for your help in letting us know when there’s suspicious activity in your areas. Every piece of information, however small, can add up to the bigger picture of organised criminality.

"If you have concerns about the illegal supply of drugs in your area, please contact us by calling 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.”