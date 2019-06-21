KEEN visitors with a sense of adventure have the chance to walk to the top of the Transporter Bridge to capture images of the city on Midsummer's Day tonight.

Newport City Council is opening the bridge after normal hours so anyone interested can go across the gantry and perhaps take pictures of the sun going down on the longest day.

The gondola, which was closed for several weeks while essential repairs take place, is now back in action.

Admission prices to go on the Transporter Bridge are £4 for an adult day ticket, £3 for children, with river crossings at £1.50 and £1 respectively for single trips.

The South Wales Argus has linked up with the council to ask residents for their memories of any family links to the Transporter Bridge or memories of visits there on days gone by.

These 'living memory' tales are being compiled for a project where the stories will be used in a feature on the council YouTube channel later this year.

If anyone wants to contribute, e-mail tomos.povey@gwent-wales.co.uk and public.relations@newport.gov.uk