THERE are heavy delays around Newport on the M4.

Cars are queuing from J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) to J26 A4051 (Malpas Road) on the eastbound carriageway.

The AA is reporting "severe delays of 19 minutes" with an average speed of 15mph.

There has been no accident causing the delays, with the backlog being caused by "heavier than normal" traffic, according to the AA.