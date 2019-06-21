PHONE lines at Torfaen Leisure Trust are ringing off the hook as music fans scramble to get their Stadium Rocks tickets.

The event on October 26 is headlined by Newport reggae-rockers Skindred.

Tickets cost £25 and are only available to buy from the stadium's box office.

They will be joined by Cardiff hard rockers Fallen Temples, Chelmsford rock band Tigress and Bridgend’s Those Damn Crows.

(The poster for Stadium Rocks, headlined by Skindred)

Torfaen Leisure Trust, who own the stadium and are handling the booking office for the show, put out a tweet yesterday (June 20), asking fans to be patient as they were getting "a very high number of calls".





We're thrilled to announce we are headlining this years Stadium Rocks concert 2019 at CWMBRAN Stadium on Saturday 26th October. Plus support from @ThoseDamnCrows @TIGRESS Who Knows Didley? & @FallenTemples https://t.co/d45isDYMWT @TorfaenLeisureT pic.twitter.com/FkVQrZErO5 — Skindred (@Skindredmusic) June 19, 2019

CUSTOMER NOTICE We are currently experiencing a VERY HIGH number of calls through to our Bookings Line due to the high demand of ticket sales for our Stadium Rocks Concert. Please bear with us and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/w2OKq8vJRv — Torfaen LeisureTrust (@TorfaenLeisureT) June 20, 2019

READ MORE:

Social media has been rife with fans hunting for tickets to the event, which sees the band returning to Gwent after a summer of festivals across the United Kingdom and Europe.





Skindred’s unique mix of reggae, rock and metal has seen them rocket in notoriety across the last 21 years.

(A sample of the crowd as Skindred took to the main stage at Download Festival earlier this month. Picture: Abbie Shipperley/Download Festival)

Their live shows are known for being party central and full of empowerment.

Their latest album ‘Big Tings’ was released on April 28, last year.