WITH 2,343 adult learners across five campuses, Coleg Gwent is celebrating Adult Learners’ Week (June 17-23) by introducing you to some of their mature students.

Julie Morphet, 48, is a Skills For Further Study student at City of Newport Campus, who plans to go into nursing or social work.

She’s currently completing the Skills For Further Study course before progressing onto an access course.

Ms Morphet said: “Leaving my job was the biggest decision I have ever made. Speaking to my tutor helped to give me the confidence to quit my job in retail and come to college full time.

“I was worried that my age would go against me but that hasn’t been the case at all - Coleg Gwent welcomes people of all ages.”

Ms Morphet, who has won Learner of the Month, says the skills she is learning on the Skills For Further Study course has boosted her confidence to progress onto the access course.

Her advice for anyone thinking of returning to learning at Coleg Gwent is: “Do it, enjoy and embrace the course, your confidence will grow.

"Even though it’s an extra year than I’d hoped for it is very beneficial for the access course the following year.”

Hairdressing student Adam Gould, 31, also encourages adults to join a course at college as he follows his dream of becoming a hairdresser.

The Level 2 Women’s Hairdressing (year 2) student, from Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, said:“I’ve always wanted to do this - there are pictures of me doing hair when I was eight-years-old! I only wish that I had done this a long time ago.

“My favourite parts of the course are doing root colours and cutting.”

Adam, who hopes to work in a salon before opening his own business, says the support from staff has been great, especially with the theory aspects of the course which he’s found more difficult.

Another learner, Access to Higher Education student, Katy Price, aims to go onto university to become either a paramedic or a nurse.

The 28-year-old, who took time out of education to start a family, chose the course at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone as it’s the main avenue to help her achieve her goal of going to university.

Ms Price said: “The teachers are brilliant, the facilities are good and we have tutorials to raise issues, catch up on work and prepare our personal statement for university.

“I came here to do an access course as I’d been out of education for so long and I also wanted guidance on the UCAS personal statement and the college offers this support.

“I was nervous about returning to education after a break but most people in my class are in their 20s, and I’ve got all distinctions so far in my work.

“The course is really interesting, I love biology and microbiology, especially when we’re learning about infection - there are also different modules focusing on different aspects such as psychology and sociology.

“My aim is to work either as a nurse or paramedic and stay in Wales. I have a young family. You get the NHS bursary to study in Wales so your fees are paid as long as you stay for two years after completing your degree.”

Level 2 Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair student Daniel Pegg, 24, decided to follow his passion for motorbikes and enrol on the course at Crosskeys campus last year.

Mr Pegg said: “After trying different course and jobs I finally decided to follow my passion and apply to Coleg Gwent.

“I’ve grown up around bikes so I really enjoy working in the workshop on different bikes. I get on great with my tutors - they are like friends.

“Once I have competed my level 2, I plan to progress onto my level 3 and then gain some work experience and ultimately open my own workshop.”

Mr Pegg, who won student of the year at the 2019 campus awards, added: “If you are interested in motorcycles apply as it’s a really great course.”

For more information on Coleg Gwent, and the courses they offer, visit www.coleggwent.ac.uk