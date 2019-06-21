FURTHER thunderstorms are expected next week, with the Met Office extending its yellow weather warning until Tuesday.Temperatures in Wales were expected to reach highs of 25°C today and tomorrow, according to the Met Office, but a drastic change in the weather is expected as a yellow warning for thunderstorms had been issued for Sunday and Monday.
But now the warning has been extended through until 11.59pm on Tuesday.
(A yellow weather warning is in place for thunderstorms. Picture: Met Office)
It said: "Further thunderstorms, potentially severe, are likely [on Tuesday], bringing a risk of flooding and disruption to travel."
The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with possible damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
READ MORE:
- 'Nobody should have to go through this': Grieving mum is determined to raise awareness after losing her baby son two days before his due date.
- Headteacher of Cwmbran High School resigns with immediate effect.
- Nine people have been sentenced for producing and supplying cannabis.
The warning also cautioned that there is "a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services" and that "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."
There is also a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.