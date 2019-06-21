A Monmouthshire-based fuel provider has secured the opportunity to win about £100m worth of contracts thanks to Sell2Wales, the Welsh Government’s information source and procurement portal.

A family-run business, Estuary Oils specialises in supplying fuels, lubricants and greases to clients including local authorities, hauliers, coach companies, the agricultural community and the domestic market.

Now it has the potential to win the biggest contracts it has ever acquired thanks to securing a place on the National Procurement Service framework to supply government bodies across south and west Wales, which was awarded via Sell2Wales.

The framework will be delivering contracts stretching from Monmouthshire to Ceredigion and will include supplying fuel to bodies such as local authorities, the NHS, the Royal Mint, and Network Rail.

Ashley Smith, business development manager at Estuary Oils, which is based at Progress Industrial Estate, Station Rd, Rogiet, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be included on this framework and it represents a huge opportunity for growth for the company. We are an independent, family run business so to be a part of the framework with the potential it has for major contract wins is vitally important.

“We have a strong track record across South Wales and are able to support clients quickly thanks to our 700,000 litre fuel storage capabilities.

"In fact, we are the only wet depot in Gwent and this allows us to react swiftly in situations when clients need fuel urgently. The personal approach we take means we can always be contacted, 24/7, and respond within hours, something our bigger competitors cannot always do.

“We see Sell2Wales as an important new business tool and have our eyes fixed on future contracts supporting Transport for Wales for example. Being a Welsh based company, we hope will hold us in good stead when it comes to awarding important contracts and we have bold plans for investment moving forward.”

Sell2Wales is part of Business Wales, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and supports the sustainable growth of SMEs across the country by offering access to information, guidance and business support.

In 2018, Sell2Wales announced it had reached a record landmark, with 22,000 contracts being secured through its portal.

With more than £6bn worth of contracts being advertised through the platform every year, Welsh SMEs are being encouraged to sign up to the platform to secure new business opportunities.

For more information go to www.sell2wales.gov.wales/.