A DECISION on the future of a special needs school under threat of closure will not be made until after the summer.

Monmouthshire council is considering the outcome of a public consultation which proposed closing Mounton House School in Pwllmeyric, Chepstow.

The consultation concluded at the end of April, with the council originally scheduled to make a decision on the school’s future this month.

However the council has now said the issue will not be considered until September.

Councillor Richard John, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“The future of Mounton House is important to us.

“I feel strongly that it is inappropriate to make such an important decision during the school holidays while staff and pupils are away.”

The potential date for closing the school has also been pushed back.

Monmouthshire council had previously proposed closing the school on December 31, half way through an academic year.

But if the council decides to go ahead with the closure plan, it will now not close until the end of August 2020.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “During the course of the consultation period it became apparent that a potential closure of the 31st December 2019 would be disruptive to the Year 11 cohort so cabinet have determined that any future consideration will be of the end of the 2019/2020 academic year.”

The planned closure has been opposed by teachers, parents and councillors, with an online petition now signed by around 2,350 people.

Significant improvements have been made at the school in recent years, with it moving from a red to a yellow support category by Estyn.

The school caters for boys aged 11-16 who have social, emotional and behavioural difficulties, with some also attending from outside Monmouthshire.

A plan to expand provision at the school was outlined by the council last year, so that it could cater for boys and girls aged three to 19.

However it was abandoned due to estimated costs of £6.4million.

Council bosses say the school only has seven Monmouthshire pupils on roll, equating to a cost of £114,000 per placement.