A COMISSION set up to consider alternatives to the scrapped M4 relief road must include Monmouthshire council, it has been said.

Monmouthshire councillors have backed a motion for the Welsh Government to support several transport infrastructure proposals in the county following the decision to abandon the ‘black route.’

These include completing a study into Chepstow’s traffic problems by the end of the year, supporting ongoing plans for a Magor railway station and prioritising upgrades to the existing Severn Tunnel Junction station.

But concern has been voiced that Monmouthshire council has not been offered a place on a new commission, announced by first minister Mark Drakeford, to consider alternative schemes to the relief road.

Councillor Bob Greenland, deputy leader of the council, said Mr Drakeford told a meeting Newport council would be offered a seat on the commission.

But councillor Greenland said when the first minister was questioned by Monmouthshire council leader, Peter Fox, he “did not say whether there was a seat on that commission for Monmouthshire.”

The Welsh Government says the views of councils will be “fully captured” in the commission.

Councillor Greenland said it is vital Monmouthshire is included to consider how to alleviate traffic congestion in the county, and help people in areas with no access to public transport.

Council leader, Peter Fox, said he would make a further case for a representative from Monmouthshire to be included, whether it is a politician or senior council officer.

“There needs to be somebody who can make sure anything to the east of Newport gets considered,” he added.

The commission will look at all 28 alternatives presented to the M4 relief road public inquiry, with a view to finding “innovative” ways of solving congestion issues.

A motion backed by Monmouthshire councillors at a meeting on Thursday described the scrapping of the £1.6bn road as “a devastating blow to businesses and residents within South East Wales.”

“Whilst many media headlines in the immediate aftermath of the decision have focussed on Newport, the implications for the south of our county are as acute,” the motion says.

Announcing the decision earlier this month, Mr Drakeford said there was no “compelling case in the public interest” to approve the relief road with mounting costs and the potential damage it would cause to the Gwent Levels.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The chair has not yet appointed his team.

“The commission will be small and focussed, and will consider the views of all stakeholders, including the local authorities, to ensure their views are fully captured in its work.”