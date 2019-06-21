CAMPAIGNERS are making fresh calls to support plans for a ‘unique’ railway station in Magor, which could be the first of its kind in the UK.

The Magor Action Group on Rail (MAGOR) are campaigning to build a ‘walkway’ station, which would have no parking facilities other than for disabled people.

The £7 million station will be designed so that people will walk or cycle to catch the train, rather than getting there by car.

Fresh calls are being made to support the station’s development following the scrapping of the M4 relief road.

Monmouthshire County Council unanimously passed a motion calling on the Welsh Government to confirm their ‘unequivocal’ support for the project at a meeting on Thursday.

Campaigners are bidding for £75,000 from the Welsh Government to design plans, which will be match-funded by Monmouthshire council.

The group is hopeful it could then get funding from the Department for Transport, if it also has the support of Welsh Government.

Peter Wilson, from MAGOR, told councillors: “This is a unique concept – the first in Wales and we believe the whole of the UK.

“It’s a concept that could serve as a blueprint for future station development.”

The station would be located within a 15 minute walk to Magor and Undy villages.

Following the decision to scrap the M4 relief road, Monmouthshire council’s motion calls on the Welsh Government to “acknowledge Magor Station as a key part of a suite of measures to support modal shift and reduce carbon emissions in South East Wales.”

Councillor Frances Taylor, who proposed the motion, said: “We understand we are trying to do something that is before the dawn of time.

“We are trying to take people back to a time where they actively travel.

“They walk, they cycle, they took public transport to get to places.”

Council leader, Peter Fox, described the project as a “real opportunity”, adding that it could reduce traffic on the B4245.

Councillor Fox said it was vital Welsh Government also backed the proposals, adding it would be ‘irresponsible’ for the council to continue pledging money without this.

The Welsh Government says a commission has been set up to find “innovative, affordable and sustainable solutions” to congestion problems on the M4 around Newport.

A spokesman added: “A key consideration within this work is likely to be looking at making better use of the public transport system of which the opening of new stations could form a part.”