A WELSH branch of Amnesty International will reveal a 200-metre-long knitted chain as a mark of support for the jailed UK-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at the Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival.

The chain is the showpiece attraction at Amnesty International Cardiff's ‘Stand-Up in the Park’ comedy night at Sofia Gardens.

As part of the festival, held on Sunday, July 7, the show will feature well-known comedians Robin Morgan, Dana Baptiste and Angela Barnes, with compering from Clint Edwards.

The chain is made up of multiple knitted links, each containing 1,190 stitches, and has been produced by knitting enthusiasts from across the country after the Amnesty group sent out an appeal for help.

On the day of the show, it will be 1,190 days since Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest on a family holiday in Iran.

She was imprisoned on April 3, 2016 after being accused of spying by the Iranian government.

The charity worker was detained with her young daughter Gabriella at an airport in Tehran as they planned to return to Britain.

At the event Cardiff Amnesty will unveil a giant knitted chain symbolising the ongoing concern people in Cardiff and elsewhere in the UK have over her plight.

(Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is imprisoned in Iran. Picture: Family Handout/PA)

Amnesty’s campaign for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release has been supported by almost 200,000 people.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said: “Thank you, Cardiff Amnesty, for organising the ‘Knit for Naz’ campaign, and to everyone involved in making this ‘chain of care’.

"Nazanin is very touched - I have told her that one day we will use the chain as decoration for a celebration.”

Owen Collins, chairman of Amnesty International’s Cardiff group, said: “This fantastic comedy event is yet another example of how people are coming together to demand Nazanin’s release.

"It promises to be a great evening, and hopefully before long we’ll see Nazanin out of jail and back home with her family where she belongs.”

All proceeds raised will be donated to Amnesty International United Kingdom Section.