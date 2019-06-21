CHILDREN across Torfaen will receive anti-racism workshops at school in a bid to teach young people about racism.

Torfaen Council has partnered with Show Racism the Red Card to provide the workshops throughout the summer term.

They will focus on types of racism and its causes and consequences, as well as teaching students to respect people regardless of their race, ethnicity, nationality or religion.

Twilight workshops have also been delivered to staff, ensuring teachers have easy-to-use teaching resources and activities that can be used in the classroom.

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt visited Ysgol Panteg and Penygarn Community Primary Schools to see the workshops in action.

"It's great to see schools taking part in the Show Racism the Red Card workshops," he said. "Show Racism the Red Card use sport to approach the issue of racism in a way that engages young people.

READ MORE:

“Our communities have a rich history of tolerance and respect towards all people, and I want to see that continue. By giving teachers the appropriate resources to deal effectively with racist attitudes, Show Racism the Red Card are able to provide guidance to young people on how to challenge discrimination should they encounter it."

Euros Jones, headteacher at Ysgol Panteg said: "The children of years five and six at Ysgol Panteg have received a valuable lesson educating them the importance of learning about racism.

"Through informative talk and using video clips and activities, we have begun to break down the barriers that exist within society.

"We hope to work with Show Racism the Red Card to continue the work of educating our children, staff, parents and community about the effects racism can have.

"We value the support that Torfaen Borough Council has provided for this work to take place within our schools."

So far, 16 local schools have taken part in Show Racism the Red Card workshops, with more expected to come on board.