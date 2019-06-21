RESIDENTS at Tŷ Gwyn Care Home in Cwmbran look forward to their visits from the Forest of Dean Dog Rescue volunteers and their four-legged friends, but this week’s visit was one that will stick long in the memory.

Over the last year, Forest of Dean Dog Rescue volunteers, Emma and Lynne Bennett, have visited the home every week with a selection of their rescued Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

But on Friday, they revealed that a supporter of the rescue centre had donated £10,000 to the home’s activity and amenity fund.

(Husband and wife Arthur and Irene Green with some of the dogs from Forest of Dean Dog Rescue. Picture: Hafod)

Home manager Tracey Webb said: “Everyone at Tŷ Gwyn is so grateful for this extremely kind donation and to Emma and Lynne for their regular visits, they’ve become a part of the home’s extended family.

“I was speechless when they told us. The money will make a massive difference to our residents’ lives and help with achieving individual outcomes.

“We’ve already got a trip to the seaside and panto arranged.”

READ MORE:

Rachel Mann, activities co-ordinator at Tŷ Gwyn, introduced the dog visits after talking to the volunteers about the benefits of animal therapy for people living with dementia.

She said: “Having the dogs here makes our residents calmer and more sociable; they’re always a talking point in the home before, during and after they visit, which is a massive outcome for all the residents.

"The donation was a huge surprise.

"As the activities co-ordinator, it's amazing for me, as it means we can do so much more with the residents. We are planning to go out to Barry Island in July.

"The donation covers the costs of transport, as arranging transport with wheelchair access is so expensive. We are so thankful to the donor. It has made a huge difference to our residents'' lives."

(Nita Thomas with Clemmie from Forest of Dean Dog Rescue. Picture: Hafod)

The dog rescue volunteers have seen first-hand the difference their fostered dogs make to the residents’ lives.

Emma Bennett said: “The dogs love being made a fuss of and residents’ faces light up when they walk in the room.

"But not only is this good for the residents, but it's good for the dogs as well, as they have come in from puppy farms or have been abandoned and have had very little human interaction.

“We love working with the residents and often share stories about our time with them which prompted the donor to support even more opportunities for the residents to enjoy activities and special trips to make memories.”

(Lyndon Tattershal with Bertie from Forest of Dean Dog Rescue. Picture: Hafod)

Tŷ Gwyn resident, Irene Green, said: “I love the dogs coming to see us, especially the one or two that have gotten to know me.

"I’ve never owned a dog but they immediately jump on my lap, cwtch in and fall asleep when I stroke them.”

Tŷ Gwyn Care Home provides residential, dementia and respite care for 35 people aged 55 and over. To arrange a visit please call the home on 01633 838697 or find out more visit