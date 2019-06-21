RUGBY legend Shane Williams visited Rougemont School yesterday to accept a huge donation of £22,506,14 from students.

The massive sum was raised by the students during the 2018 Admiral Newport Half, Newport 10k and Newport Marathon.

Mr Williams attended the school's assembly, where he was presented with the cheque, which he accepted on behalf of Velindre Cancer Centre.

Former Ospreys, Neath and Wales legend Williams scored 290 points in 87 games for the national team. He also represented the British and Irish Lions.