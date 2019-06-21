NEWPORT West MP Ruth Jones was joined was joined by former Assembly Member Dame Rosemary Butler opened for the opening of her new constituency office.

Dame Butler, who was the Assembly Member for Newport West between May 1999 and April 2016, officially opened the new office on the ground floor of The Estates Office on Gold Tops.

Also on hand to help with the opening were Newport East AM John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant, Assembly Member for Newport West.

Mrs Jones was sworn in as Paul Flynn's successor in April after emerging victorious in the Newport West by-election with a 39.6 per cent share of the vote.

(Ruth Jones MP opens her new offices with L-R John Griffiths AM, Ruth Jones MP, Dame Rosemary Butler and Jayne Bryant AM. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

She said: “I am grateful to Dame Rosemary Butler for officially opening our new office in the heart of Newport West.

"It was a pleasure to welcome friends, family and colleagues along to meet our team who are ready to serve the constituency and continue the legacy of my predecessor, Paul Flynn.”

If you are a Newport West constituent and have an issue that you would like to discuss with Mrs Jones, you can contact her via email on Ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or by calling 01633 256 268.