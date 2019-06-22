A NEWPORT opera singer has spoken about watching her mum's health deteriorate after she developed multiple sclerosis (MS).

Chelsie Robinson, 20, from Newport, has just finished her third year of study in opera-singing at the University of Chichester.

In 2009, her mum was diagnosed with MS shortly after giving birth to Ms Robinson's brother.

“The first thing that happened was she went blind in one eye, then she became paralysed from the waist down, which was terrifying," she said.

“She was in constant pain and in and out of the hospital for months – luckily MS is treatable and she’s now on new medication which is supposed to be better in the long term.

“She’s regained her sight and she can walk and talk, but she still forgets things more than the average person and needs to have appointments every six months."

Ms Robinson now says she wants to repay the kindness and support shown to her mother by the staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport by singing at a charity concert.

The evening of musical entertainment will see performances by Ms Robinson, who also studied Musical Theatre at Crosskeys College for two years, of Vissi D’arte from Tosco, Somewhere Over The Rainbow composed by Harold Arlen, Whatever Happened to My Part from the musical Spamalot, and You’ll Never Walk Alone from the musical Carousel - among others.

“This concert is a big thing for me, because I want to give something back to the fantastic people who looked after my mum," said Ms Robinson.

“They were absolutely amazing, anything my mum needed they sorted.”

The concert will also feature Cor-y-Dreigiau (The Dragons Choir) performing numerous well-known songs in English, with some soloists shaking things up.

Rob Crowley, who was a semi-finalist on the talent show Voice of the Valleys, will also perform at the concert singing The Music of the Night.

There will also be two opera solos by Ms Robinson’s best friend 20-year-old Hannah Fisher.

Money raised will help cover venue costs, with the rest going to the MS ward at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

The evening will also feature a raffle – anyone who would like to donate a prize should get in touch with Ms Robinson.

The charity concert will be at Newport [Leisure] Centre on Saturday June 29. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £6 concessions (disabled, 60+ and children aged 16 or younger). You can pre-book tickets by calling Chelsie Robinson on 07864 688063, privately messaging her on Facebook, or e-mailing her at chelsiejane19@googlemail.com .

Any remaining tickets will be available on the door, but those who require specific seating are advised to book in advance.