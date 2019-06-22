FOUR illegal Traveller camps have been set up across Newport so far this month.

The first was on grounds near Caerleon RFC - with locals claiming that the group of Travellers had emptied chemical toilets and defecated underneath the rugby posts.

Caravans were then spotted in a car park at Morrisons, in Orb Drive, and most recently on ground along Usk Way.

Other city sites illegally used by travellers have included Black Ash Park, Coronation Park, Newport International Sports Village and Imperial Industrial Park, near Tredegar House.

What’s happening with Newport’s Gypsy and Traveller site?

The recent spate of encampments has resulted in questions circulating on what the latest development is with the Gypsy and Traveller site in Newport.

Planning permission was granted in August 2016 for a 4.78-hectare site on Hartridge Farm Road, in Ringland, for families already living in Newport on illegal or unsuitable sites.

The site being developed in Newport is residential, meaning it is available for eligible families who meet a legal criteria.

Residential sites are split into temporary and permanent categories.

The other type of site is transit which is for travellers and gypsies on a short-stay basis.

Temporary stopping places can also be built to assist local authorities where a need for Gypsy and Traveller site accommodation is accepted but none is currently available, but these should not provide a permanent solution.

Newport council were asked to clarify what work has happened at the site and what the legal requirements were for Travellers to use it once it was built, but despite repeated requests we didn't receive a reply.

Gypsy and Traveller sites across Gwent

The Welsh Government has confirmed there are no transit Traveller sites in Gwent. The Welsh Government say they would consider funding proposals for authorised transit sites where there is an identified need.

All local authorities in Wales must undertake a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment for consideration by Welsh Ministers.

These Assessments will establish whether there is an unmet need for sites in the area. If there is no need identified, then there is no requirement to build a site.

Other residential sites in Gwent include: Cwmcrachen in Blaenau Gwent, Shepherd Hill’s and Lower Shepherd’s Hill - which also houses two transit pitches - in Torfaen.

(Travellers in Caerleon)

Private sites located in Torfaen include Rose Cottage, Mountain View and The Stables.

Monmouthshire and Caerphilly currently have no Gypsy or Traveller site.

A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent County Council said its residential site helps to prevent illegal encampments.

A spokesperson confirmed the Welsh Government had spent £26m between 2017-21 on residential, transit and the refurbishment of existing Local Authority sites across Wales.

Tackling illegal encampments

Powers to evict people from such unauthorised encampments do exist, Gwent Police’s Chief Inspector Richard Blakemore said.

He explained that the powers are used when “behaviour or conduct is considered to be inappropriate” and “where the impact of an encampment on others is deemed unacceptable”.

“The unauthorised encampments which have appeared across Newport recently have understandably led to concerns from landowners and neighbouring members of the settled community,” he said.

“Some complaints were related to anti-social behaviour and disruption to the local community.

“In such situations, Gwent Police will look to liaise with the landowner at an early stage to make sure there is an effective, proportionate response to management of the encampment. This is because the responsibility for management of the encampment sits with the landowner. As part of this initial process, a code of conduct should be agreed with those on the site.

“It is essential that our response takes account of the issues of behaviour, whether criminal, anti-social or nuisance, in combination with the impact on the landowner and settled community – rather than simply respond because encampments are present at a specific location.

“Police powers to evict people from unauthorised encampments do exist, and these powers will be used where behaviour or conduct is considered to be inappropriate, or where the impact of an encampment on others is deemed unacceptable. This mirrors similar enforcement action within the settled community where necessary.

“Any decisions to evict, or not, must be balanced and lawful. Where we decide that circumstances are such that Police powers are required to evict any encampment, this would require a considerable level of police resource to ensure everyone’s safety.”

But, having not received much of an answer, the Labour MP brought the issue up again in the House of Commons on Monday.

Addressing housing, communities and local government secretary James Brokenshire, Ms Morden said: "The department (of housing, communities and local government) recently consulted on extra powers for local authorities and the police to deal with unauthorised encampments, a series of which we have had recently in Newport.

(Travellers in Beechwood Park)

"Can ministers update us on the progress being made so that our authorities have the powers they need?"

Mr Brokenshire replied: "As (Ms Morden) will know, a number of those enforcement powers are led by the Home Office, and co-ordination between councils and the police is imperative.

"She will know that I laid a written statement on that a while back.

"Discussions continue with my ministerial colleagues, because I recognise the pressures.

"If there are specific examples that (Ms Morden) would like to draw to my attention, I would be pleased to receive them."

In February the government announced a series of potential measures which would increase police powers to crack down on encampments - but no more announcements have been made since.

The proposed measures would allow police to direct trespassers to suitable authorised sites in neighbouring local authorities and remove trespassers from land that forms part of the highway.

(Travellers in Morrisons' carpark, Newport)

They would also lower the threshold for the number of vehicles before powers can be exercised and increase the period of time trespassers cannot return to land they have been directed away from.

The difference between Roma Gypsies and Irish Travellers

The term traveller applies to those who live a nomadic way of life.

Roma Gypsies and travellers both share a similar lifestyle, but are separate ethnic minorities.

Genetic findings suggest that Roma Gypsies left India more than one thousand years ago and dispersed across the globe. They are the largest traveller group in the world.

While Irish Travellers, despite sharing many common aspects in lifestyle and a shared history, do not originally derive from India. Irish Travellers also speak a language called Gammon or Cant, a language which mixes Gaelic words with English.