A YOUNG footballer who recently trained with her national team role models is looking forward to taking part in a female football festival which is coming to Gwent as part of the FAW Trust’s promotion of the women’s game.

With women’s football rapidly growing in popularity, thanks in part to the extensive coverage of the Women’s World Cup in France, the FAW Trust are hoping to inspire the next generation of female players with a series of free youth football festivals throughout the country.

Darcie Barrie, 14, plays as a midfielder for Albion Rovers in Newport and says she is excited to attend the festival, at Cwmbran Stadium on June 29, to help the younger girls get involved.

Darcie Barrie playing for Albion Rovers

Having recently trained with the senior Wales’ Women squad, Miss Barrie said: “It was a great experience and made me want to keep playing football and to encourage other girls younger than me.

“Maybe I’ll be a role model to younger girls like the Wales Women’s squad is to me.”



Although Wales missed out on a place in the Women’s World Cup, it provides the FAW Trust with an ideal platform to encourage girls in Wales to give the beautiful game a go.

The FAW Trust has set a target of 20,000 females playing football in Wales by 2024 - at present there are 6,020 girls registered playing football in clubs across the country.

Among women not playing football, the primary barrier to participation is not having had the opportunity to play at school. This highlights the need to increase participation amongst girls at an early age.



“I’ve been playing football for six years and have made some great friends playing,” said Miss Barrie.

“It has kept me both physically and mentally fit and makes me feel confident.

“I would tell anybody, both girls and boys to just try it, you never know how much you’re going to enjoy something until you try. The feeling when I score is better than chocolate.”



To experience that feeling, why not come along to your local festival?

There will be the chance to meet professional players, join a club, grab a freebie and try out some challenges and drills.



Laura O’Sullivan, who plays in goal for Wales, will be attending the event in Cwmbran.

She said: “Being considered a role model for younger girls is such an amazing thing, something I wish I had when I was in school.

“Attending the free football festivals is the perfect way for girls to try football, as I had no idea I had a talent for it until I was in college, imagine how good I would be if I started playing from the age of 6.”

