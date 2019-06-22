THIS week's dog of the week is the adorable Jolene.

The terrier mix arrived at Newport Dogs Home this week and has not been claimed.

She is not microchipped so they are unsure of her age but the vets have estimated her to be around three years old.

(Adorable terrier mix Jolene is looking for her forever home)

Staff and volunteers at the centre have had their hearts stolen by the adorable terrier.

She is a friendly and enchanting dog, who made friends quickly with both dogs and humans at the centre.

She has yet to meet the resident cats at the centre and the staff think that living with small animals might be a little difficult as she is so lively.

Jolene would be best suited to a calm household to build her confidence as she is quite easily spooked and a bit hand-shy.

For more information please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902.