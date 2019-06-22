IF YOU'RE looking to move out of the city and are after something a little out of the ordinary then look no further.

The Hollies, located in Isca Road in Caerleon, is on the market and the cottage can be yours for the bargain price of £695,000.

While that might not seem like a bargain price for a cottage, if you investigate further it becomes clear that the property is much more of a townhouse than a cottage.

Boasting four bedrooms and retaining many of its period features, the impressive property would be perfect for someone wanting to combine the rustic aesthetic of beams and heavy wooden doors with sleek modern minimalism.

A Georgian-style fascia gives way to an entrance hall which wouldn't look out of place in a country cottage. Wooden beams offset by whitewashed walls.

The main sitting room is similarly furnished with a stone fireplace and more exposed beams.

Most of the rest of the house has been brought right up to date.

For the most part, crisp, fresh monotone design throughout.

The bedrooms, the master in particular, retain the period design with beams and exposed wood the main features.

One of the bathrooms is cottage-style, complete with roll-top bath. There is a similarly-styled shower room included in the property, as well as a cloakroom/WC decorated in a super-modern style.

The garden is extensive and offers an array of dining and entertaining spaces as well as a Mediterranean paved area and a massive lawn.

If you're still not convinced then maybe the view from the first-floor terrace will swing it.

The Hollies is conveniently located within easy reach of road communications at Junction 24 of the M4 motorway, village amenities in Caerleon and close to world class leisure facilities at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The property is situated in the old village in an exclusive conservation area know as 'Ultra Pontem'.

