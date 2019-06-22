NO MATTER how healthily you eat, everyone likes to indulge every now and then.

Newport has an abundance of places to satisfy people’s sweet tooth, but we wanted to find out the five top places in Newport for sweet treats or desserts.

The competition was fierce, with more than 200 votes and some amazing runners-up who just missed the list, but there can only be five…

Beth’s Bakes, Church Road

(Beth Sims of Beth's Bakes. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

With more than 35,000 followers (10,000 more than in February) on Instagram it’s hardly surprising that Beth’s Bakes was voted as number one.

The business has been hugely successful since opening in April 2018, with hungry food fans often queuing up before the shop opens to treat themselves, with online orders also proving popular.

Taighla Williams said: “The brownies, blondies and cupcakes are the best you’ll find in the UK in my opinion – they are epic.”

(Picture: Geena Knight)

Anecia Roberts shared the sentiment, adding “I’m not even from Newport but travel there for the blondies – they are the best.”

Laura Nassa praised the ‘great customer service’ and ‘delicious’ food on offer.

With such a huge fan base, it’s no surprise that owner Beth Sims – who taught herself how to bake – won Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at the South Wales Business Awards.

Beth’s Bakes is open 11am to 5pm on Wednesdays, 11am to 4.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

Baked By Alexandra, Chepstow Road

(Owner Alex Callaghan. Picture: Cakes by Alexandra)

Baked By Alexandra, which serves cakes and bakes, was another firm favourite of Newportonians.

Stacie Bolton and Amanda Oliveria praised the venue’s ‘delicious’ cakes and ‘welcoming’ atmosphere.

“Alexandra baked a dairy free birthday cake for my little girl,” said Charmaine Mansfield.

“It was delicious and pried very well, considering a lot of care had to be taken with her allergies; I will always use this company.”

Andrea Couldrey-May said: “She made an amazing eggless cake for my husband’s birthday, a gluten free cake for my mum, and dairy free for my granddaughters.

“Nothing is too much trouble and it’s always delicious.”

Baked By Alexandra is open 11am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, 11.30am to 6.30pm on Fridays and 11am to 4pm Saturdays.

Shauna’s Sweet Treats, Station Road

(Shauna Gilbert outside Shauna's Sweet Treats. Picture: Shauna's Sweet Treats)

Despite opening just three months ago, this Caerleon business has already gained a reputation with their celebration cakes and other sugar-packed recipes.

It’s owned by Shauna Gilbert, who was already an enthusiastic baker but needed more space, so opened her own venue.

Catherine Whelan said: “It’s an amazing little shop with a lovely sitting area and beautiful cakes, large and small.”

Ronnie Leigh described Shauna’s Sweet Treats as ‘absolutely incredible’ and added: “She changes the cakes and flavours in there every day and they’re all amazing!”

(Picture: Shauna's Sweet Treats)

The cakes and treats were described as ‘absolutely divine’ by Emma Calved.

Shauna’s Sweet Treats is open 11am to 5pm on Mondays, 10am to 4pm Tuesdays to Fridays, and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Coffee Thirst, Commercial Street

(Coffee Thirst. Picture: Google Maps)

This coffee house also offers a range of desserts, with the option to eat in or a free delivery option with JustEat.

Sarah Williams said: “Coffee Thirst does amazing coffee and cakes; the prices are reasonable, and the staff are awesome.”

The venue offers waffles, crepes, sundaes, milkshakes, and more, with award-winning sub-zero ice-cream.

(A pancake at Coffee Thirst)

Moin Leepu added: Coffee Thirst is the best!”

Coffee Thirst, on Commercial Street, is open from 5pm to 9pm on Mondays, 9am to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday, 9am to 11pm on Fridays, 11am to 11pm on Saturdays, and 11am to 9pm on Sundays.

Yumsybakes, Oak Road

This family-run business, based in Rogerstone, is ‘fast growing’ according to Rachel Edwards and appears to be becoming a community hotspot.

(Valentine's cake from Yumsybakes. Picture: Rebecca Pembridge)

Lauren Gair said: “Yumsybakes offers pure indulgence and the prices are so reasonable. I’m so happy to have found them… my waistline isn’t!”

The venue offers various goodies, with the option for them to make to order.

Rebecca Pembridge said: “They have a huge selection and if you ask for something different and she will do it.

“Excellent quality, outstanding selection of flavours, value for money and a ‘five’ food hygiene rating - always spotlessly clean."

(A cupcake from Yumsybake. Picture: Rebecca Pembridge)

The business is run from a home. They advertise on Facebook, with people welcome to message what they'd like and come to collect.

Yumsybakes also takes bookings for event and occasions. Find them on Facebook