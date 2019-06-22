A TWO-year-old girl was left with severe injuries after being attacked by a dog outside a primary school in Llandough last month.

On Friday, May 31, Aurora Baker, from Caerphilly, and her mother Devon were sitting on a bench near the school as a woman with a dog walked past.

The woman stopped to allow Aurora to pet the dog, a golden retriever, which then bit her hard on the right hand.

The bite caused a large wound to the inside of her hand.

“I thought it had hit a vein,” said Miss Baker.

“The dog bit her so hard it put her to the ground.”

Miss Baker went on to explain that her daughter’s injuries were so serious that she had been taken straight to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff.

“She needed surgery straight away the next morning down in theatre under general anaesthetic,” she said.

“She was needing to stay in hospital until Sunday evening.”

Miss Baker was quick to praise the work of the surgeons at the Heath Hospital for their work ensuring Aurora didn’t require any further surgery.

She went on to say how the incident had left both her and her daughter traumatised. She reported the attack to South Wales Police who have seized the dog.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report that a child was bitten by a dog on May 31 in Cwrt Dochdwy, Llandough, at around 7.15pm.

“A three-year-old girl required hospital treatment after she was injured by a golden retriever. The dog has been seized by police.

“An investigation into this incident is continuing.”

“As a mother and a human, I couldn’t in my own heart allow the dog to walk around freely without an assessment,” said Miss Baker

“It could have done worse. What if he bites another person? We were right next to a primary school and also a children’s park.”

She added that Aurora, who has since turned three, was now afraid of dogs and that she would not be allowing her to pet other dogs unless they were known to her.

“It’s not a risk I’m willing to take,” she said.

Anyone with any information, who has not yet spoken with South Wales Police officers, can call 101 quoting reference 1900196450 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.