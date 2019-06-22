GPs in Gwent are being urged to 'prescribe' involvement with local parkruns to patients as a means of helping improve physical and mental health.

UK-wide, more than 1,200 practices are linked to parkrun, which organises free, weekly, five-kilometre runs, through the 'parkrun practice' initiative.

But Chris Davies, lead ambassador for parkrun in Wales, said take-up has been slower in Wales, and there is huge potential to point patients in the direction of an initiative that may help them improve their health.

"There are only around 70 practices in Wales linked up so far, and we need to get many more on board," he said.

The 'parkrun practice' initiative was launched by parkrun and the Royal College of General Practitioners a year ago, and Mr Davies said the aim is to raise its profile among practice managers and Wales' Neighbourhood Care Networks (NCNs) - clusters of GP practices that work to provide enhanced services for patients in their areas. Gwent has 12 NCNs.

"It's not just an opportunity for people to run or jog to improve their physical health," said Mr Davies.

"With parkrun you can walk to five kilometres, or volunteer to help run the events. All of these things have positive effects on physical and mental health.

"We are saying to GPs in Wales, you have an incredible asset on your doorstep. Please don't disregard it. Please don't underestimate the power you have to signpost patients to events like this, for social prescribing benefits."

MPs and AMs from across Gwent turned up to take part in the Riverfront parkrun in Newport this morning, to lend their support to the initiative.

Hundreds took part in the event in the overdue summer sunshine, as they do every weekend.