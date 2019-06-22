THE sun has been shining all day in Newport - but cyclist James McDonald has shunned the long-awaited arrival of summer as he chases down a world record at the city's Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.

The intrepid Scot is aiming to pedal all through the night and up to noon tomorrow in pursuit of the world record for the distance travelled in 24 hours on an indoor velodrome.

The current record is a strength-sapping 941.873 kilometres, or around 585 miles, set in 2017 in Switzerland by Austrian ultracyclist Christoph Strasser.

The latter completed 3,767 laps of a 250-metre track at an average speed of 39.42km per hour, which gives as good an indication of any of the task that Mr McDonald, 48 has embarked upon.

ROUND AND ROUND: James McDonald putting in the hard miles - or should that be kilometres?

Some of the world's most sophisticated technology is tracking every turn of his wheel, and every ounce of energy expended - and you can follow his progress by either popping into the velodrome or by following a live feed available via https://www.facebook.com/GeraintThomasNationalVelodromeofWales

Mr McDonald is no stranger to cycling marathons, having set the record for cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End and back again in September 2017, covering the 2,711km in five days, 18 hours and three minutes.

BACK-UP: Sophisticated technology and a dedicated team are supporting James McDonald's world record attempt

He plans to complete his current ride without stopping, having described that prospect as "just terrible".

The velodrome is open until 9pm this evening and from 8am tomorrow morning for anyone who would like to cheer Mr McDonald on, and maybe get to see a world record achieved.

READ MORE: