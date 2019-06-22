SUMMER'S here - and for a glorious splash of colour to go with it, how about these wonderful wildflowers showing off their best on a city centre traffic roundabout in Newport.

The Queensway and Bridge Street roundabout, near the railway station is currently adorned with poppies, cornflowers and lots of other pollinator-friendly flowers.

Why not go and take a look?

