WITH summer on its way and the weather due to get warmer, it’s getting to the time of year when many of us will be looking to cool off.

But swimming in open water, especially in the region’s rivers, can be dangerous even to the most experienced.

With that in mind, we spoke to Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) volunteer Mike Duggan to find out what it’s like being on the front lines when something goes wrong.

Mr Duggan spends his day job working as a Paramedic Operational Manager for West Midlands Ambulance Service.

However, unlike those of us who spend their free time relaxing a world away from the weekday routine, he also volunteers as part of SARA’s Newport team based at Malpas Fire Station.

“It’s no wonder I don’t have any spare time,” he said.

SARA is a large multi-disciplinary team covering the Severn area from Kidderminster in the north as far down as Newport and the Gwent area.

Newport is what’s known as a “water” station, where SARA provide lifeboat and swift water rescue (SRT) teams.

Mr Duggan explained that there wasn’t such a thing as a typical day as a SARA volunteer.

“We could get called out multiple times in a day, or not for a few weeks,” he said.

“I often find that to increase your chance of a call you need to be in the shower while dinner is cooking.”

He went on to say that despite his pager often sounding at difficult times, his family had been supportive and understanding during his time as a SARA volunteer.

When his pager does sound it’s “off we go”.

“I always keep a rucksack in the car that I keep my “spare” stuff in - warm clothes, thick socks and that allows me to just go to station and not have to worry I’m not suitably kitted out,” explained Mr Duggan.

“It can get very cold even in nice weather, and it’s important we protect ourselves as much as we can.”

SARA volunteers get called out to a wide range of emergencies from someone threatening to jump from a bridge in town, to a car reportedly in a river or even a person in difficulties in another area of Gwent.

Mr Duggan continued by saying that both he and his team were well aware that the role they take on was not without danger in itself.

“Only recently France was reminded of the dangers with the loss of four crew members whilst launched on service to assist people in need,” he said

“We have all the modern technology and things keep getting better, but there is still nothing stronger than Mother Nature. This does lead you to develop a really good strong bond of trust and friendship.

“I enjoy being part of a really good close-knit team at Newport.”

While he does admit that volunteering for SARA is a big commitment, the rewards of helping people speak for themselves.

“We train two times a week, and we all have busy lives with families,” he said.

“But it’s a very worthwhile feeling being involved in the organisation.”

