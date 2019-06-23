FOUR people have been taken to Nevill Hall Hspital with head injuries following an incident in Abergavenny yesterday evening.

At about 5.40pm Gwent Police officers were called to the scene at Frogmore Street.

Officers arrested five men on suspicion of assault and violent disorder – they are currently in police custody.

One officer, who was also assaulted at the scene, has been treated and has since returned to duty.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of the serious disorder.

Anyone with any information that could help is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 383 22/06/19 or you can direct message the force via Facebook or Twitter accounts. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.