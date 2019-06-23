A CYCLIST was within "touching distance" of chasing down a world record by cycling 24 hours on an indoor velodrome before he crashed.

James McDonald started the mammoth challenge midday yesterday at the Newport Velodrome.

The current record is a strength-sapping 941.873 kilometres, or around 585 miles, set in 2017 in Switzerland by Austrian ultracyclist Christoph Strasser.

But following 2064 laps and 14.5 hours, Mr McDonald crashed- ending his hopes of setting a new top score.

A spokeswoman for Newport Live said: “After an incredible feat, the new world record wasn’t meant to be.

"James hit a high of 14.5 hours, 516km and 2064 laps. He was in touching distance of the record pace but unfortunately had a crash. Despite this, he then rode for another five hours, but the time lost was too much to make up. The technology and data enabled the team to make decisions even the hardest one of all.

"Eight hours in to his world record breaking attempt, a unfortunate crash, combined with insight from the real time data and technology tracking dictated a new strategy – not undeterred, James and his performance team quickly set their sights on a second challenge – he pushed hard for an attempt to beat the 1000km world record set in 2010 in 27.5 hours.

"Despite the unsuccessful attempt, Dimension Data and Cisco are proud of what we have been able to create in partnership with James and the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales – creating a lasting legacy with one of the world’s most digitally connected velodromes – one that is set for future world record breaking attempts and next generation riders.”