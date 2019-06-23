THIS is one of the last of the Liberty Ships - but do you know which one it is?
She is pictured here on her final voyage in San Francisco.
READ MORE:
- Patients' praise for Newport's newest cancer treatment centre
- Man denies causing woman serious injuries in ‘sadomasochistic sex game’
- New refugee support hub set for Newport
Write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment