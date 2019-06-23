Cat of the week is Smokey.

The beautiful two-year-old dark tortoise shell was found in a garden with a litter of kittens and taken into care by Gwent Cats Protection.

The kittens have all now been rehomed and it is time for Smokey to find a loving family.

Smokey has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

READ MORE:

She has a bit of a 'catitude' but is very affectionate and loves company. However, like all the best cats, it has to be on her terms.

Smokey likes to be stroked and petted and will let you know when she has had enough.

Her favourite toy is a crinkly ball that she likes to play on the stairs with.

She is playful but needs a home without small children. However, she will fit into many families.

Gwent Cats Protection said: "If you’d like the chance to be Smokey’s new humans then please contact us as soon as possible!"

You can contact Gwent Cats Protection on

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: