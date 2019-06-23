WITH some practical help from a respiratory disease charity, Mike Taylor has learned to 'love his lungs' again, after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

And the 70-year-old, who lives in Lliswerry, Newport, is urging people who are struggling with breathlessness to seek out a solution, rather than - as he says he did for a while after his diagnosis - becoming "vegetated and depressed".

It was a Helping to Help Yourself Programme, run by the British Lung Foundation, which provided the spur for Mr Taylor to take control of his condition and to begin to live his life to the full once more.

He is now backing the charity's 'Love Your Lungs' Week, which seeks to raise awareness of lung conditions and encourage people to complete an online breath test.

A former gas fitter, building site superintendent and lecturer, Mr Taylor was diagnosed with COPD only after being hospitalised with (unrelated) sepsis.

"I'd known something wasn't right for a while because I was getting breathless doing what used to be very simple manual jobs," he said.

"I was told I had COPD, but there was little in the way of explanation. It was only some time later when my GP referred me to the Helping to Help Yourself Programme that things changed.

"It was brilliant, the people from the British Lung Foundation who ran it were wonderful.

"Before the course I had very little understanding of COPD or how it could be managed. I was simply aware that it was a chronic lung condition for which there is no known cure.

"It felt like a life sentence, but what I learned, the inspiration it gave me, has turned my life around.

"I learned how to understand and manage my COPD, and it has helped get back into exercise and keeping fit, which I enjoy a lot, especially going to the gym.

"The literature, particularly 'Self-Management of your COPD' and 'Your Exercise Handbook' is very helpful, almost like having a personal consultant and trainer at your disposal 24/7.

"It was lovely that the people running the programme cared about your situation and were willing to give up their time to explain the facts surrounding COPD, how it can be managed, and demystifying the term.

"It is diagnostic terminology, but it had never been explained to me in the depth that the course provided.

"It took away many fears and anxieties that I, and other people on the course had been living with. That's a powerful thing.

"It's good knowing you're not alone in living with a disease like this, and that there are people out there who can help improve your quality of life."

Mr Taylor is also a swimming instructor and the support he has received enables him to continue teaching people of all ages to swim.

"What I learned has freed me from a life sentence," he said.

"It is very important that people who are having breathing problems get them checked out, and that they know there is help out there.

"I think more GPs need to refer people onto the British Lung Foundation programme and people can take the lead as well, and ask their GP to refer them.

"If 'Love Your Lungs' Week encourages more people to seek help for breathing problems, that must be a good thing."

For more information on the British Lung Foundation and 'Love Your Lungs' Week, and to take the online breath test, visit https://www.blf.org.uk/take-action/campaign/loveyourlungsweek