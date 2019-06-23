GWENT'S police and crime commissioner (PCC) will meet the Welsh Government to discuss how the decision to drop the M4 relief road plans could impact upon policing in the area.

In his Argus column on Friday, PCC Jeff Cuthbert revealed plans to hold talks with ministers.

And in a statement, Mr Cuthbert said: "We will be engaging with the Welsh Government on this matter in more detail, but one of the issues we will certainly want to discuss is the on-going traffic issues, which are only going to increase with the removal of the tolls [on the Severn bridges] and opening of the international convention centre.”

In the public inquiry report on the relief road proposals, published at the start of June, Gwent Police were reported as saying the new road was "needed to modernise the South Wales motorway network" which was prone to incidents and delays.

The report read: "When there are major events in Cardiff the motorway is unable to cope with the additional vehicle movements into and out of South Wales.

"With the A48 SDR also nearing capacity during the daytime any problems arising on the motorway quickly result in gridlock of Newport city centre and along the A48 SDR which can affect the emergency routes through and within the city."

The first minister Mark Drakeford will now set up a new commission to explore alternatives to the 'black route' relief road.

And in a statement, a Gwent Police spokesman confirmed the force would be represented.

He said: “Gwent Police continues to engage with the Welsh Government on this matter [of the relief road's impact on policing].

"Assistant Chief Constable Jon Edwards has accepted an invitation from the first minister to represent operational policing interests on the new commission, which will consider solutions to the issues of congestion around Newport.”