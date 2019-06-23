Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds:

THIS month has seen the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings - I joined in with the rest of the country to remember and pay tribute.

Prior to being elected to Parliament in 2015, I visited the Normandy landing beaches with my wife Rebecca.

The 50-mile coastal stretch was divided into five areas for the purposes of Operation Overlord: Gold, Juno, Omaha, Sword, and Utah.

MORE NEWS:

Throughout our time there, I was struck by the sense of stillness and calm broken only by the sound of waves breaking on the sand, contrasting that with the hardships faced by all those troops in the most challenging of conditions decades before.

We rightly honour the huge sacrifice and immense bravery shown in those summer days back in 1944.

I’ve been privileged to speak to many veterans in recent years - their stories should never be forgotten.

Thank you to those who work locally and nationally to keep the memory alive - I am confident that their inspiring example and deep devotion to duty will live on and be remembered by generations to come.

Recent weeks have also seen two other significant but sad anniversaries, giving us all pause for thought during these dramatic political times.

I’ve been thinking of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower on June 14, 2017.

Grenfell was a disaster that never should have happened, and everything possible should be done to make sure it never happens again.

I hope that by the third anniversary of Grenfell, more has been done by the government to ensure that all high-rise buildings are made safer, and that all those families affected have permanent new homes.

I have also been remembering my friend and colleague Jo Cox MP on the third anniversary of her death on June 16, 2016.

Jo Cox

Jo was cruelly taken from us far too soon.

I will always remember my time with her and her family on her houseboat on the Thames just two days before her murder.

She is missed by all who were lucky enough to know her - and her legacy will remain one of compassion.

In campaigning to eliminate poverty, whether here in the UK or across the world, Jo always stressed that we have more in common than that which divides us.

That, above all, contains a profound lesson for all of us in our lives today.