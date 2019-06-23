AROUND 200 rail passengers have been evacuated from two trains after one 'struck an object on the track', the fire service has said.

UPDATE 9.40PM

All lines have been re-opened, National Rail has confirmed.

------------------------------------------------------------------

According to National Rail, a tree is blocking the tracks.

The incident happened on the railway line between Cwmbran and Abergavenny.

A tree is blocking the railway between Abergavenny and Hereford which means that trains cannot run between these stations.

We anticipate disruption will continue until 21:30. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 23, 2019

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service led the evacuation of the trains. Passengers were transferred onto another train.

SW Fire crews are currently dealing with an incident on the trainline between Newport & Abergavenny, a train has struck an object on the track, all passengers are waiting on the train to be transported to a new train, 3 fire crews standing by ready to assist with transportation. — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) June 23, 2019

National Rail has announced replacement road transport between Hereford and Abergavenny.

Replacement road transport will run between Hereford and Abergavenny. You may use your tickets on West Midlands Railway services between Hereford and Crewe. You may also use CrossCountry and Great Western Railway services via any reasonable route. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 23, 2019

Disruption is expected to last until 9.30pm, the firm added.