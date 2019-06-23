AROUND 200 rail passengers have been evacuated from two trains after one 'struck an object on the track', the fire service has said.

UPDATE 9.40PM

All lines have been re-opened, National Rail has confirmed.

------------------------------------------------------------------

According to National Rail, a tree is blocking the tracks.

The incident happened on the railway line between Cwmbran and Abergavenny.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service led the evacuation of the trains. Passengers were transferred onto another train.

National Rail has announced replacement road transport between Hereford and Abergavenny.

Disruption is expected to last until 9.30pm, the firm added.